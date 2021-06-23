Realme C25s price in India hiked in a few days after the launch; here are other options in the same range

The Realme C25s was launched in India for Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999 for the 64GB and 128GB memory variants, respectively. They will now be available for Rs 10,499 and Rs 11,499 respectively.

A couple of weeks ago, Realme introduced its latest C series smartphone called the Realme C25s in India after launching the device in the Malaysian market last month. Just a few days after the launch, the Chinese phone maker has quietly increased the price of the Realme C25s in India. The price of the budget smartphone has been hiked by Rs 500 in the country. Both the 64GB and 128GB storage variants off the handset have received a hike in the price. Realme increased the price of the Realme C25s soon after Xiaomi did the same with the Redmi Note 10 smartphone.

Realme C25s price in India hiked by Rs 500 in just a few days after the launch

As mentioned above, the Realme C25s has received a hike of Rs 500 in India. The phone’s base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will now be available for Rs 10,499. The more higher-end variant of the Realme C25s that comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will now set you back by Rs 11,499, higher than the earlier price tag of Rs 10,999. The smartphone is available at the increased price tag across online and offline sales channels.

Realme C25s features and specifications

For those unaware, the Realme C25s features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 gaming processor. The phone boots Android 11 out of the box and has a fingerprint sensor at the rear for enhanced security. The camera features include a 13MP primary camera on the back, which is aided by a 2MP monochrome lens and a 2MP camera for macro photography. On the front, the device has an 8MP sensor on the front. A large 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support keeps the 4G phone alive.

Other options to look for in the price range of Realme C25s

Since the price of the Realme C25s has been increased in India, these are some other options you can go for in the same price range. The Redmi 9 Power from Xiaomi is a decent alternative to the Realme C25s. Available at the starting price of Rs 9,999, the Redmi 9 Power also offers an octa-core processor, a better 48MP triple primary camera setup on the back, and a 6,000mAh 18W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy F12 is also another smartphone you can go for instead of the Realme C25s. Priced at Rs 11,999, the Galaxy F12 flaunts a better screen with a higher 90Hz refresh rate, a 48MP quad-camera setup on the back, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos powered speakers, and the higher-end Exynos 850 chipset.

What is the price of the Realme C25s in India? The Realme C25s smartphone is a budget offering that comes in 64GB and 128GB storage variants. The former is priced at Rs 10,499, while the latter is being offered for Rs 11,499. What are the display features of the Realme C25s? The Realme C25s is a budget smartphone that comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The phone has minimal bezels and a waterdrop notch above the screen. Which processor powers the Realme C25s? The Realme C25s is the brand's latest smartphone in the C series in India. The phone comes powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

Credits :Realme

Share your comment ×