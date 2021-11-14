Realme expands its footprint in the Indian market with 200 exclusive stores

Realme is one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in India and it has now announced its mainline expansion across India with a total of 200 exclusive stores. The stores are operational starting November 13th, 2021 and will enable users to experience all the latest Realme products. Let’s have a closer look at the latest announcement.

Realme believes that offline presence is essential for a brand’s growth in the long term. In line with the same, the brand recently inaugurated 100 exclusive stores in a single day last month on 8th October and had set its target to open a total of 300 exclusive Realme stores across India in 2021. These stores will have the latest products from the Realme TechLife ecosystem, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other gadgets, enabling the brand to strengthen its relationship with the customers.

Mr Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India, VP, Realme and President, Realme International Business Group said, “Realme’s exclusive stores are a key part of our growth strategy, and are in line with our focus of providing our customers with first-hand experience of Realme products. Our offline growth expansion provides us with an abundance of opportunities and contributes to the overall growth of the brand. With our new stores, we are all set on our target of opening 300 exclusive stores across the country this year, and we are excited about expanding this number further in the upcoming year.”

With the opening of mainline stores across the country, Realme’s focus is to bring more consumers in connection with Realme smartphones and AIOT products. The brand is looking at expanding its offline presence to 1000+ exclusive stores by the end of 2022. The announcement seems promising and it seems that the company is focusing more on the offline market to expand its growth in the Indian market. Moreover, it seems that the company is going to add more AIOT devices to the market which can be accessible to the consumers via experience stores.