Realme Flash to be the world's first Android phone to feature a magnetic wireless charging

Realme the popular smartphone manufacturer in a new Twitter post announces the arrival of a new smartphone. The company has revealed some of the important features of the upcoming Realme Flash in the teaser post. According to the company, the upcoming handset will be Realme’s first device to arrive with wireless charging. The company has confirmed that it’s using MagDart technology to make this happen. The MagDart sounds similar to Apple’s MagSafe, in a recent report, the MagDart appeared on the web showcasing a puck-shaped charger with a slim design and a box-type charger that is capable of charging the Realme Flash wirelessly. Let’s have a closer look at the leak and teaser of the Realme Flash.

Realme Flash features

Realme India has shared a teaser post on its official Twitter handle claiming that Realme Flash will be the first-ever Android smartphone to offer magnetic wireless charging. The MagDart technology is attached at the back of the Realme Flash similar to the Apple iPhone 12 series. The MagDart charger also sports a fan to keep the phone calm while charging wirelessly. Going with the previous reports, the magnetic charger is said to be offering a charging speed of 15W.

In our quest to be the pioneers of technology, we created #realmeFlash.

It's the world's first Android Phone with Magnetic Wireless Charging!

RT if you can't wait for it. #realmeTechCharging #DareToLeap pic.twitter.com/v2qNNsXkaw — realme (@realmeIndia) July 27, 2021

Some of the leaked renders of the upcoming smartphone also appeared on the web along with the specifications. The leaked renders of the Realme Flash shows the screenshot of the “About Phone ” section, which confirmed that the handset will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset, clubbed with 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. The screenshot also suggests that the handset will run on Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0.

The smartphone is confirmed to launch with a punch-hole camera cutout design with a curved display. It will feature a triple rear camera setup fitted in a rectangular module. The company is yet to reveal the launch date of the Realme Flash and it has been expected that the company will soon start teasing more about the handset on its social media channels. We can expect more information about the upcoming Realme Flash in the upcoming days.