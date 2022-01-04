Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro Launched in China with 50MP Triple Camera, 5,000 mAh Battery & More

Realme has finally launched its flagship smartphone in China, after weeks of speculation. In China, Realme debuted its much-anticipated GT 2 series. The devices are expected to be released globally in the near future. Realme has released two devices in the GT 2 and GT 2 Pro series. This new top gadget from the Chinese smartphone company is the first to have Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G processor. Let's take a closer look at what else these phones have to offer.

Realme GT 2 Series Specifications

The base Realme GT 2 has a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the processor front, the GT 2 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with up to 12GB of RAM. The GT 2 comes with a triple camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. A 16MP camera is embedded beneath the hole-punch cutout on the front.

All of these features are supported by a 5,000mAh battery with a 65W fast charging capability. The phone also comes preloaded with Realme UI 3.0, which is based on Android 12. It is 8.6mm thick and weighs 199 grams.

On the other hand, the high-end Realme GT 2 Pro, the smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This is the first smartphone from the brand featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G chipset under the hood paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

The GT 2 Pro has a 50MP Sony IMX776 primary camera on the front, as well as a 50MP 150-degree ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP microscopic camera sensor on the back. The 32MP front camera is housed in a hole-punch notch in the top left corner of the screen.

The device comes with a 5,000mAh battery and a Type-C charger that enables 65W rapid charging. The phone sports an in-display fingerprint scanner and a face unlock option for enhanced security. It comes with Android 12 pre-installed and a layer of Realme UI 3.0 on top.

Realme GT 2 Series Pricing

Realme GT 2 base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is price at CNY 2599 (approximately Rs 30,500). The phone is also available in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations, which cost CNY 2799 (approximately Rs 32,900) and CNY 3099 (approximately Rs 36,400), respectively.

The GT 2 Pro is available in four storage configurations and four colour options: Paper Green, Paper White, Titanium Blue, and Steel Black.

The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs CNY 3699 (approximately Rs 43,450), while the 8GB RAM & 256GB storage variant costs CNY 3999 (approximately Rs 47,000). The smartphone is also available in 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant priced at CNY 4,299 (approximately Rs 50,500) and 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant for CNY 4799 (approximately Rs 56,400).

