Realme GT 2 Pro Camera Specifications Teased in an Official Poster, To come with a 50MP Triple Camera Setup

The introduction of the Realme GT and GT 2 Pro in China is just a few days away, and the company has been teasing the specifications of the upcoming flagship. Realme has revealed the GT 2 Pro would sport triple cameras on the rear in the latest teaser. The handset will have a textured rear panel and a rectangular camera module with LED flash, according to the image.

Realme GT 2 Pro Camera Specifications

The GT2 Pro will be equipped with an OIS-assisted 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera, according to the brand's latest poster. It will be the first smartphone from the firm to have OIS. The Oppo Find X3 Pro and the OnePlus 9 Pro also have the same Sony IMX766 primary sensor.

The smartphone is coming with a wide-angle lens with a 150-degree field-of-view (FoV), which will be the first in the industry. The camera will also have an additional Fisheye mode, which creates an ultra-long depth of field effect for artistic photographs, according to the company.

China’s TENAA listing previously revealed the camera specifications, which included a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP secondary lens, and a 2MP third camera unit. The TENAA listing's specs have been confirmed by the teaser poster.

The 2-megapixel camera that completes the GT2 Pro's camera arrangement will be a microscope camera, which appears to be identical to the 3-megapixel microscope camera found on the Find X3 Pro. The Find X3 Pro's microlens enable users to catch objects that aren't visible to the human eye. The gadget appears to be a camera-focused flagship from the Chinese maker, including these camera characteristics.

A 6.7-inch WQHD+ LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and most likely a punch-hole cutout are all possibilities. The phone might have up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The Realme GT 2 Pro is said to have an under-display fingerprint sensor, a selfie camera, Dolby Atmos compatibility, and 5G network connectivity. When it becomes official next week, we should be able to discover all of the details.

