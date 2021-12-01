Realme GT 2 Pro confirmed to be powered by flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform

Realme, the smartphone brand, announced that it will be one of the first manufacturers to launch a smartphone powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit Digital 2021. The new flagship of Realme will be called Realme GT 2 Pro, the first Pro product in the Realme GT series and the most premium flagship of the brand.

In his video speech at the Snapdragon Tech Summit Digital 2021, Chase Xu, Vice President, Realme, said Qualcomm Technologies has always been one of Realme's most important collaborators. Realme already started the development of Realme GT 2 Pro a few months ago and will deliver a truly, high-end flagship product that will exceed the expectations of young users around the world.

Commenting on the development, Madhav Sheth, CEO -Realme India, President - Realme International Business Group and Vice President - Realme, said, “As a technology pioneer and 5G leader, it is our motto to equip consumers with avant-garde technologies and make them future-ready. Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies on Realme GT 2 Pro will create an unparalleled 5G experience across all aspects - be it gaming, camera, daily usage or 5G network. We believe that users deserve nothing but the very best and have dedicated significant resources to etch out a powerful and holistic flagship portfolio. As we expedite our leadership in the premium smartphone segment this year, Realme will continue to collaborate with OEMs and chipset manufacturers to introduce state-of-the-art products and re-define the premium smartphone experience”.

Realme has worked closely with Qualcomm Technologies since its inception to bring dozens of high-quality, powerful smartphones to consumers around the world, helping them accelerate from the 4G era to the 5G era. In 2021, Realme was one of the first manufacturers to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and 870G 5G Mobile Platforms. The Realme GT Master Edition 5G with Snapdragon 870 and Realme GT with Snapdragon 888 have been widely recognized by the markets globally as segment-leading performers.

With peak performance and optimum 5G capabilities, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, has expanded new possibilities for the development of Realme GT 2 Pro, the most premium Realme flagship. A powerful engine, it especially pushes the boundaries of user experience to a whole new level, in terms of gaming, AI capability, and 5G experience.