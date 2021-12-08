Realme GT 2 Pro Live Images Leaked Ahead of Launch, Tipped to Feature An Under-Display Camera

The Realme GT 2 Pro, is scheduled to release tomorrow, and it is one of the highly anticipated smartphones from the company. The phone has been circulating in the rumour mills for a few weeks, and Realme has finally announced the release date. Previous rumours stated that the next smartphone would have a unique design with a horizontal camera arrangement. The firm has revealed official photos of the smartphone, although they only show the rear design thus far. The front design of the smartphone has been shown in a recent leak, and it reveals an under-display front camera.

According to a report from Gizmochina, the Realme GT 2 Pro will have an under-display selfie camera. The Realme GT 2 Pro has incredibly small bezels on all three sides, as seen in the reported live shots and there is no punch-hole cutout on the side or in the centre. According to the source, the phone would be available in two versions: one with an under-display camera and another with a punch-hole camera on the front.

The GT 2 Pro will be the first smartphone in Realme's product basket to feature under-display camera technology. Motorola has also revealed that a special edition of the Moto X30 smartphone featuring an under-display camera would be released.

Aside from that, the source stated that the Realme GT 2 Pro will include a 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display and brightness settings area also reveal that the device's display will support HDR. This, paired with 'Video motion enhancement,' or MEMC, should provide users of the phone the perfect binge-watching experience.

According to previous rumours, the Realme GT 2 Pro would include a 6.8-inch WQHD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, and up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The front camera is believed to be high-quality, with a 32-megapixel resolution. A triple camera array with a 50-megapixel primary shooter might be found at the back. The phone is also expected to include a 125W rapid charging capability. Finally, the phone is expected to cost around $799 (around Rs 60,000), making it an ultra-premium gadget. The official announcement, which is set for tomorrow (9th December), will confirm these rumours.

