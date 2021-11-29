Realme GT 2 Pro moniker confirmed officially; All you need to know

Realme, the smartphone manufacturing brand which is known for offering a wide range of smartphones across the globe, today revealed the moniker of its upcoming premium flagship smartphone — Realme GT 2 Pro. Yes! You read it correctly the handset is confirmed to be launched as the Realme GT 2 Pro. This addition to Realme’s GT series marks the starting point for the brand’s journey into the high-end global market and is another step towards pursuing leading innovations in the industry.

“As the first creation under Realme’s most premium flagship GT Pro series, the Realme GT 2 Pro bears our mission to bring top-tier experience to our young customers with performance, design, and camera - all beyond expectations. We have always been cognizant of our consumers’ needs, and are working towards developing best-in-class smartphones for Realme fans across the globe,” said Sky Li, Realme’s Founder and CEO.

Recently the handset was spotted on the AnTuTu certification with model number RMX3300. The listing also revealed that the Realme GT 2 Pro will include 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, a 120Hz refresh rate screen, and Android 12, most likely with Realme UI 3.0 on top.

Furthermore, the listing also suggests that the RMX3300 is powered by Qualcomm's SM8450 SoC, which is rumored to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen1. This is the third Android device to surpass one million AnTuTu points, following a Vivo smartphone with the Dimensity 9000 SoC scoring 1,002,220 points and another with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 scoring 1,035,020 points.

Going with the leaks, the Realme GT 2 Pro is also tipped to include the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chip, Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0, and a 6.51-inch FullHD+ AMOLED screen. The source also stated that the RMX3301 will have LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage onboard, but no specific numbers were provided. The company is yet to reveal anything regarding the launch of the upcoming smartphone but we believe that the company will soon tease the launch date as well.