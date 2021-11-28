Realme GT 2 Pro’s key specifications listed in AnTuTu

A Realme smartphone with the model code RMX3300, which is thought to be a variant of the GT 2 Pro, was recently discovered on AnTuTu with a score of over 1 million points. AnTuTu said it would double-check the entry, and it now says the phone's scores are correct.

AnTuTu also revealed the RMX3300's specifications, which include 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, a 120Hz refresh rate screen, and Android 12, most likely with Realme UI 3.0 on top.

The RMX3300 is powered by Qualcomm's SM8450 SoC, which is rumoured to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen1. This is the third Android device to surpass one million AnTuTu points, following a Vivo smartphone with the Dimensity 9000 SoC scoring 1,002,220 points and another with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 scoring 1,035,020 points.

According to AnTuTu, the Realme RMX3300 is a prototype, so the retail version should perform better in synthetic tests and overall.

AnTuTu did not reveal any other details about the Realme RMX3300, but a leak from last week revealed that a version of the GT 2 Pro with the model number RMX3301 will include the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chip, Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0, and a 6.51" FullHD+ AMOLED screen. The source also stated that the RMX3301 will have LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage onboard, but no specific numbers were provided.

