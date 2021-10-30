Realme GT 2 Pro Spotted at IMEI Listing, India Launch Seems Imminent

Realme appears to be aiming to release another smartphone in the GT series. Realme previously launched the GT Neo 2 in the country, following the launch of the regular GT 5G model in August. Now, it appears that the GT 5G Pro variant, named the GT 2 Pro, will be released soon. The actual date of the premiere is still unknown. The forthcoming GT gadget, on the other hand, is expected to be unveiled in December or early 2022.

Realme GT 2 Pro IMEI Listing

On the IMEI database, tipster Mukul Sharma discovered a Realme GT Pro 2 with the model number RMX3301. The listing data indicates that it is new and was only posted today. However, other than the moniker, there isn't much else to it, leaving the remainder to speculation. The handset's primary features are yet to be announced. We expect the features to be revealed shortly, as the smartphone has begun to visit several certifications. The Pro variant, as its name suggests, may offer certain improvements over the original GT 5G smartphone.

Nevertheless, the RMX3301 model number is quite similar to the RMX3031 model number of the Realme GT Neo. As a result, both phones may have comparable specifications. The GT series is recognised for its performance, therefore the GT Pro 2 is likely to be powered by a flagship-level MediaTek or Snapdragon processor.

Apart from that, AMOLED and high refresh rate screens are standard across the GT family, which means the GT Pro 2 will have them as well. Another popular characteristic is fast charging, which is normally around 65W. However, there could be some significant improvements over the previous GT versions to merit the 'Pro' moniker.

Realme GT 5G Specifications

The Realme GT 5G and the GT Master Edition were both announced at the same time. The GT 5G has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz, and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The Snapdragon 888 CPU is combined with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage on the phone. At the back, there's a triple-camera configuration with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. A 16MP selfie camera is situated in the punch-hole cutout, and there's also a 7GB expanded RAM, a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charge rapid charging capability, and so on.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.