Realme GT 2 Pro tipped to launch with Snapdragon 898 chipset; Read more

Realme is working on the GT 2 Pro smartphone and it is expected to launch very soon. According to a tip, this handset is likely to get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. The Realme GT 2 Pro will run on the Realme UI 3.0 platform based on the latest Android 12. There are rumours about the camera, display, charging and connectivity options of the handset.

Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone: Expected specifications

As per the rumours from a well known tipster, the upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone will carry Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 898 chipset that is likely to be called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship chipset. We had earlier heard that this handset may pack a Snapdragon 888 chipset; however, Qualcomm is going to launch its flagship chipset this month and the Snapdragon 888 will no longer be the current best.

The expected smartphone from Realme will come with a UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM. The handset has been allotted RMX 3301 as a model number and is expected to feature a 6.51 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and pixel density of 404 ppi.

In addition, the rear camera setup is expected to feature a 50 megapixel primary sensor and there will be a 32 megapixel camera sensor on the front. This handset is also tipped to get a 5,000 mAh battery with 125 W fast charging support.

For connectivity, we may get Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2 with the Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone. As mentioned earlier, the device will run on the Realme UI 3.0 platform based on Android 12.

Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone: Expected price

A rumour from a well known tipster Digital Chat Station suggests that the upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro is likely to be priced at CNY 4,000 which is roughly Rs 46,500 in Indian currency while a special edition of this handset is expected to cost CNY 5,000 which is roughly Rs 58,200 in Indian currency. However, there is no official confirmation from the company so we shall wait for an announcement.

