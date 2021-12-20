Realme GT 2 Pro to launch soon; Key specifications, and all that we know so far

Realme was expected to launch the all new GT 2 series smartphone today; however, the company wants us to wait a little more for its first ever premium flagship device. The company announced the key specifications and confirmed the features during the global event that commenced today. Realme said that it will launch the GT 2 series smartphone very soon and announced that this handset will be the first ever in the market to be made up of a bio-polymer material. Alongside, the Chinese brand also claimed that the Realme GT 2 Pro will be the first to sport a 150 degree FOV ultra-wide lens. This lens can capture fisheye pictures and the handset is said to include an advanced communication system with Hyper Smart antenna switching technology.

The Realme GT 2 Pro will pack Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood which is also used in the Moto Edge X30. Previously we have heard rumours about the specifications such as the 50 megapixel camera on the rear and a 5,000 mAh battery with 125 W fast charging. Let’s take a look at the confirmed specifications of the Realme GT 2 Pro.

Realme GT 2 Pro: Specifications

The Chinese smartphone maker has announced the Realme GT 2 Pro as the first ever premium flagship device from the company. The device was not showcased during the event today; however, the company revealed few details about the device such as it is built out of nio-based materials and is designed by a popular Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa. Realme class this concept as “ Paper Tech Master Design”.

Realme announced few details about the camera as well, such as this device will be the first ever smartphone to be equipped with a 150 degree field of view ultra wide lens. The primary camera lens of the phone has an 84 degree field of view. The camera is capable of capturing fisheye pictures.

The handset features a new HyperSmart antenna switching technology which brings together 12 antennas that are wrapped around all the sides of the handset and it supports mainstream brands in all directions.

The rumours suggests that the Realme GT 2 Pro will feature a 6.8 inch WQHD+ OLED display with 120 Hz screen refresh rate and will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood alongwith, up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage capacity.

The handset is said to feature a 50 megapixel primary camera sensor on the rear accompanied by a 50 megapixel ultra wide lens and an 8 megapixel telephoto lens.

Realme’s GT 2 Pro was supposed to launch today but this didn’t happen as the company just announced the key specifications and features during the global launch event. The company has said that the Realme GT 2 lineup will be released very soon.

