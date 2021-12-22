Realme GT 2 Series Making Gobal Debut on January 4; Here’s What We Know So Far

Realme revealed the Realme GT 2 series a few days ago, following a long number of rumours and predictions. Many expected Realme's upcoming flagships to appear on December 20, however, the firm instead highlighted a few industry-leading innovations that the next phones would offer, rather than announcing the Realme GT 2 series on that date.

Today, Realme announced on its Weibo account that the Realme GT 2 series of smartphones will be unveiled in China on January 4 at 7:30 p.m. (local time). The GT 2 lineup will be unveiled at the same time around the world, at 11:30 a.m. UTC. According to rumours, the business will debut two flagship phones, the Realme GT 2 and the Realme GT 2 Pro, during the next launch event.

Realme GT 2 Pro Design and Rumoured Specifications

The Realme GT 2 Pro, the company's first premium flagship product, was announced by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer. The device was not on display during the announcement event, but the business did release a few specifics about it, including the fact that it is made of nio-based materials and was designed by Naoto Fukasawa, a well-known Japanese designer. Realme also revealed a few specifics about the camera, including the fact that this gadget would be the first smartphone to feature a 150-degree ultra-wide lens.

The upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, according to previously leaked details. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC is likely to power the gadget, which will have up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1 TB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The GT 2 Pro could have a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. A 50-megapixel 1/1.5-inch sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a telephoto camera are housed in a triple camera unit on the back panel. A 150-degree ultrawide snapper, an antenna array matrix system for robust connectivity and an eco-friendly design/package will be included in the GT 2 Pro. It's expected that the Chinese company would launch a GT 2 Pro model featuring an under-display camera. The phone is expected to cost $799 (about Rs 60,000), putting it in the high-end category.

