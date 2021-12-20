Realme GT 2 series to launch today; Specs, price and more

Realme is all set to launch the GT 2 series smartphone today in China. This smartphone is going to come with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and will feature an under-display front camera sensor. The base variant is likely to have similar specifications to the GT 2 Pro; however, it is said that GT 2 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. A popular tipster named Digital Chat Station has tipped some specifications so let’s have a look at it.

Realme GT 2 series: Expected specifications

According to the tipster, the Realme GT 2 will feature a 6.6 inch Full HD+ Flat AMOLED punch-hole display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. The tipster has claimed that the handset will house a triple rear camera unit that includes a 50 megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8 megapixel camera sensor and a 2 megapixel lens. The handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and is expected to pack a 5,000 mAh battery under the hood with 65 W fast charging support. The device is tipped to include an in-display fingerprint scanner, x-axis linear motor and dual speakers.

On the other hand, the Realme GT 2 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.8 inch WQHD+ OLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. The handset is all set to carry the latest flagship from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, under the hood. On the camera front, the realme GT 2 Pro is tipped to feature a 50 megapixel primary camera sensor on the back and based on reports, it is said to come with up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage capacity. The handset is expected to be priced at CNY 4,000 which is roughly Rs 47,700 in Indian currency.

Realme is going to announce the GT 2 series smartphones today in China and the launch event will be live streamed on the official YouTube Channel from 2:30 PM IST. The GT 2 series lineup will include Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro.

