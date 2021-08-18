Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition 5G launched in India; everything you should know

Realme has introduced its most awaited flagship-grade Realme GT 5G series, which includes two 5G smartphones – Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition 5G. According to the company, the newly launched GT 5G series promises a comprehensive experience for smartphone users in the premium segment. The handsets come with highlighted features like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 120Hz refresh rate Super AMOLED display, 64MP camera sensors, 65W SuperDart fast charging support, and a lot more. Let’s have a closer look at the price, specifications and features of the newly launched Realme GT 5G series smartphones.

Realme GT 5G specifications

The Realme GT 5G comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. Smart 5G technology can intelligently perceive the surrounding signal environment and intelligently switch from 4G to 5G. The Realme GT 5G comes with intelligent adjustment of networking strategy, intelligent allocation of bandwidth and battery, effectively improving battery life, and reducing power consumption by 30 percent. It has Dual Channel Acceleration, in which both Wi-Fi and 5G are online simultaneously, further improving network speed and stability and allow the smartphone to connect Wi-Fi and 5G simultaneously, faster and more stable, reducing lag.

At the front, the handset flaunts a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. It also supports a 360Hz touch sampling rate along with Dual ambient light sensors in addition to automatically adjusting the brightness, it also has dual ambient light sensors which can adjust to the most comfortable brightness for the eyes automatically.

Under the hood, the smartphone packs a 4500mAh massive battery with 65W SuperDart+ fast charging support. The company claims that the fast charging tech is capable of charging up to 100% in approximately 35 minutes.

The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup which includes a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro Lens. Realme GT 5G also comprises a Sony 16MP front camera for selfie needs, supporting AI beauty mode, Bokeh Effect, and more.

Realme GT 5G will have the largest DRE RAM in the industry with 7 GB of expandable RAM. Users will be able to enjoy up to 19GB of experience. It will be available in two dynamic colours - Dashing Silver and Dashing Blue along with a dual-tone vegan leather design variant and Racing Yellow.

Realme GT Master Edition 5G features

Under the hood, the Realme GT Master Edition 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor. The smartphone is backed by up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. For achieving a better gaming experience it is equipped with a vapor chamber that has an area of up to 1729.8mm², which is larger and more efficient in cooling than traditional pipes. In addition, the five-layer cooling system is made of graphite, copper, aluminium alloy, silica gel, and more.

Realme GT Master Edition 5G uses a 6.43-inch Samsung AMOLED display. It supports a 120Hz screen refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate and has a 100% DCI-P3 wide color display. The smartphone packs a 4300mAh battery and a 65W low-voltage high current flash charging and adopts a 3C-certified dual-cell design, helping higher charging efficiency and making it safer to use.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Realme GT Master Edition 5G is equipped with a 32MP Sony selfie camera. The smartphones comprise a 64 MP primary camera, accompanied by an8MP 119° ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens.

The smartphone features dynamic RAM expansion of up to 5GB and this can specifically help reduce loading time and take app multitasking to a different level. The handset also includes GT mode for a better gaming experience through full optimisation of high frame rate games.

Realme GT Master Edition 5G will be available in three amazing colours - Voyager Grey, Luna White and Cosmos Black and 3 storage variants 6GB+128GB, 8GB + 128 GB and 8+256GB.

Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition 5G price and availability