Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition confirmed to launch in India on August 18th

Realme is all set to launch its upcoming smartphone in India called the Realme GT 5G and all eyes are up for the launch. We have already witnessed a series of leaks, rumours, and an official teaser about the smartphone. In the last episode of Ask Madhav on YouTube, the company CEO revealed the launch date of the handset in India and also disclosed some of the vital insights of the Realme GT. Sheth confirmed that the smartphone will make its way to the Indian market on August 18th and alongside the brand will also launch the Realme GT Master Edition. Let’s have a closer look at the confirmed specifications.

Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition launch date and price

According to Sheth, the company is all set to launch the Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition in India on August 18th, 2021. The company will launch the smartphones via an online event and it will be live-streamed via official YouTube and social media channels. In the last episode of Ask Madhav, the company CEO revealed that the Realme GT 5G will be priced over Rs 30,000. The Master Edition model designed by Naoto Fukasawa will be priced under Rs 30,000

Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition confirmed specifications

The upcoming Realme GT 5G is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, clubbed with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone will offer a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate similar to the global variant. On the camera front, the handset is said to feature a triple rear camera setup with the combination of 64MP primary sensor + 8MP wide-angle lens + 2MP macro lens along with an LED flash. Under the hood, the phone packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

On the other hand, the Realme GT Master Edition will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset, clubbed with 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. The handset will be fuelled by a 4,300mAh battery and the rest of the specification is said to be similar to the Realme GT 5G.