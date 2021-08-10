Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition launch live stream on August 18

Realme is all set to launch its upcoming GT series smartphones in Indian and today the company has finally shared the media invite with us. According to the invite, the company is all set to launch the device on August 18, 2021, at 12:30 PM IST. The company confirmed that it’s going to launch two new 5G smartphones - Realme GT 5G and Realme GT 5G Master Edition. Let’s have a closer look at the information shared by the company.

“Continuing our successful 5G momentum, we are thrilled to introduce our latest 5G flagship, and one of our most awaited launches of this year, Realme GT 5G series which will include two amazing 5G smartphones - Realme GT 5G and Realme GT 5G Master Edition. Inspired by the classic grand tourer from the auto industry, Realme GT 5G series embodies Sheer Speed, Master Design and Cutting-edge Technology. It has the winning spirit of a racer and a warrior at its core, disrupting the old status quo, and bringing in new benchmarks of technology,” reads the official invite.

Furthermore, the company claimed that Realme GT 5G, the flagship killer 2021 will bring the fastest 5G processor with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, for a better gaming experience. The Realme GT 5G Master Edition is confirmed to be powered by the first 6nm chipset in the 7 series with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G processor and will be one of the slimmest and lightest smartphones in the 5G segment. Realme GT 5G Master Edition will arrive with industry-leading fast-charge technology and the best display in-segment. Under the hood, the Realme GT 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging and the Master Edition will be equipped with a 4,300mAh battery.

The launch event will be streamed live on Realme's social media platforms, YouTube and Facebook. We will update the live stream link as soon as the company shares it with us.