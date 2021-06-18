Realme GT 5G India launch set before Diwali, Realme laptops coming later

Realme GT 5G will be arriving as a flagship smartphone before Diwali, which falls on November 4th. Realme is also planning to launch its first laptops in India by the end of the year.

Just a few days ago, Realme launched the Realme GT 5G flagship smartphone in the global markets. The phone has made its global debut with the European markets. The high-end offering is already listed as a coming soon item on the brand’s website in India. Today, during the latest episode of #AskMadhav, Realme India and Europe CEO, Madhav Sheth has announced that the Realme GT 5G will be launched in India before Diwali. Apart from that, the CEO has also revealed the brand’s roadmap in India for other product categories including laptops.

Realme GT 5G releasing in India before Diwali

As announced by Madhav Sheth, the Realme GT 5G will be releasing in the country at some point before Diwali, which falls on November 4th this year. It’s likely that the company will be launching the GT flagship in mid-October, so it can create a buzz around the device before the festive season. We can expect heavy promotions regarding the phone in the last two weeks of October. However, this is just speculation at the moment.

Realme laptops coming to India this year

During the episode, Madhav Sheth has also revealed that the company will be debuting in the Indian laptops market before the end of the year. Notably, Madhav said “laptops” during the episode, which suggests that the brand has multiple notebook models planned for Indian consumers. Realme is already working on its first laptop and first tablet, which the brand teased during the global launch event of the Realme GT 5G.

Realme’s next big event in India will take place on June 24th. At the online-streamed event, the company will be introducing a bunch of new devices in the country. Among these, there are two smartphones including the Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G. In addition, the brand will be releasing a 32-inch full HD Realme Smart TV model and the Realme Buds Q2 audio accessory. We will have their complete features, pricing, and availability details in a matter of a week, so stay tuned.

