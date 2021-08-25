Realme GT 5G is now available to buy in India; here are the launch offers

Last week, Realme introduced its latest GT series smartphones called the Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition 5G in the Indian market. Both the handsets arrived as high-end offerings with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 flagship chipset, massive screen refresh rates, triple primary camera modules on the back, a punch-hole design, and the SuperDart fast charging technology. While the Realme GT Master Edition 5G will go on sale tomorrow, the Realme GT 5G just went on sale in the country for the first time.

Realme GT 5G goes on sale for the first time, here are the launch offers

The Realme GT 5G comes in two RAM and storage variants in India. The phone’s base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 37,999. The higher-end model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is being offered for Rs 41,999. The smartphone comes in Dashing Blue, Dashing Silver, and Racing Yellow colour variants. The device can be purchased from Flipkart, Realme’s website, and other mainline channels.

As part of the launch offer, the Realme GT 5G is available with an instant discount of Rs 3,000 with ICICI bank credit card and EMI payments. The phone is being offered with Rs 11,400 less now plan with Flipkart Smart Upgrade Plan. In addition, Flipkart is offering up to five percent cashback with Flipkart Axis bank credit cards.

Realme GT 5G specs and features

Talking about the specs, the Realme GT 5G has a 6.43-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display bearing a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. The Snapdragon 888 SoC onboard the phone is aided by the stainless steel vapour cooling system to keep the heat down while providing maximum performance. Software-wise, the device boots Android 11 out of the box with the Realme UI on top.

For photography, the Realme GT 5G has a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary camera on the back, which is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There’s also a 2MP shooter on the back for macro imaging. On the front, the device has a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calling with an aperture of f/2.5. Apart from 5G, the other connectivity features of the phone include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, dual-SIM slots, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. A 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging support keeps the smartphone running.