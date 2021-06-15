Realme GT 5G launched globally, here are the complete details

The Realme GT 5G with the Snapdragon 888 processor is already listed on the brand’s Indian website as a coming soon item. So we expect a launch in the country very soon.

After teasing the smartphone in the past few weeks, Realme has finally launched the Realme GT 5G flagship globally. The phone was originally launched in China a few months ago. The new Realme high-end offering will be initially available in Europe, followed by a launch in other markets like India. The Realme GT 5G’s global variant has a similar set of specifications as its Chinese counterpart. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 flagship chipset, and features a massive screen refresh rate.

Realme GT 5G design and display

Talking about the design first, the Realme GT 5G features an attractive design, which is available in three colour options including Dashing Silver, Dashing Blue, and Racing Yellow. The smartphone has a punch-hole design and features an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the front, the device houses a 6.43-inch display, which features full HD+ resolution. Notably, the handset flaunts a high screen refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch-sampling rate of 360Hz to please the gamers.

Realme GT 5G processor, RAM, and storage

The Realme GT 5G boasts Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 processor. Notably, the device also has a stainless steel cooling system, which keeps the temperature down while performing high-end tasks. The smartphone comes in two RAM and storage variants. The base model has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the higher-end version has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of memory.

Realme GT 5G camera, software, and battery

As expected, the Realme GT 5G offers flagship-grade camera specifications. The smartphone has a 64-megapixel primary shooter on the rear, which is capable of recording 4K videos at 60 frames per second. The main sensor is also accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel sensor for macro photography. For selfies, you get a 16MP camera capable of recording FHD videos at 30fps.

Software-wise, the Realme GT 5G runs Android 11 OS and has Realme UI 2.0 customisations. Lastly, a 4,500mAh battery keeps the whole package running. The power cell supports 65W fast charging, which can fully charge the phone in just 35 minutes. Notably, the phone also has Dolby Atmos-powered dual stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme GT 5G global variant pricing

Realme has priced the base model of the Realme GT 5G with 8GB of RAM at EUR 449, which is roughly around Rs 39,900. The higher-end version featuring 12GB RAM costs EUR 599 (~Rs 53,200). The phone will be initially available in Poland, Russia, Spain, and Thailand. Realme has already listed the GT 5G as a coming soon product on its website in India, so we can expect it to land in the country in a matter of days.

