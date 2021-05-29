Realme GT India launch seems imminent, listed as coming soon on brand’s website

The Realme GT will be a flagship offering with the Snapdragon 888 processor and 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Realme is all set to launch its latest X series smartphone called the Realme X7 Max 5G in India at an event on May 31st. The phone will be arriving as a flagship 5G phone with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. Apart from the Realme X7 Max 5G, the company also seems to be planning to launch yet another premium smartphone called the Realme GT in the country in the near future. Just a couple of days ahead of the new Realme X series handset’s launch, the Realme GT has appeared on Realme India’s website with the “Coming Soon” tag.

To recap, Realme introduced the Realme GT in its home market of China in March earlier. The flagship phone is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and more powerful Snapdragon 888 processor. The handset flaunts a stainless steel VC cooling system, which is supposed to provide better heat dissipation than the vapour cooling solutions. Notably, the device has a special “GT Mode”, which removes all limits on the phone’s processor, screen, and OS to provide the full performance. This feature will certainly entice the gaming community.

Talking about the other specifications, the Realme GT sports a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED full HD+ display with a massive screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The Snapdragon 888 SoC onboard the handset is accompanied by up to a whopping 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. In the camera section, the handset has a 64MP Sony IMX682 main shooter, an 8MP secondary snapper, and a 2MP macro lens. Keeping the whole package alive is a 4,500mAh battery, which supports 65W fast charging.

Realme hasn’t yet revealed the exact Realme GT India launch date. Notably, the company is holding a 5G session in the country on June 10th, so there’s a possibility the brand will mention the Realme GT during the event.

As for the upcoming Realme X7 Max 5G, it will be arriving as India’s first smartphone to utilise the MediaTek Dimensity processor. While there’s no hint on the pricing from the brand, reports indicate that its price could start at around Rs 28,000. Apart from the Realme X7 Max 5G, the brand will also debut a couple of smart TVs in the country.

When is the Realme GT launching in India? Realme has listed the Realme GT on its Indian website as coming soon, so we can expect it to launch at sometime in June. What is the screen refresh rate of Realme GT? The Realme GT flagship features a high screen refresh rate of 120Hz. Which processor powers the Realme GT? The Realme GT is a premium smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. How much battery capacity is available on Realme GT? The Realme GT has a beefy 4,500mAh battery, which supports 65W fast charging.

Credits :Realme

