Realme GT Master Edition series phones launched in China; here are the details

As announced earlier, Realme has introduced its latest GT series smartphones called the GT Master Edition and GT Master Exploration Edition in its home market of China. The brand’s latest devices in the GT series are designed by Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa. The design of the Realme GT Master Edition and GT Master Exploration Edition is inspired by suitcases with ridged patterns, which is not only visually recognizable, but also has a softer build.

Realme GT Master Edition specs and features

Coming to the features, the Realme GT Master Edition is equipped with a 6.43-inch full HD+ OLED display, which features a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, the smartphone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 6nm processor, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of native storage. Software-wise, the device has Android 11 with the Realme UI 2.0 on top. As for the security features, the handset has an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature.

In the camera department, the Realme GT Master Edition sports a 64MP primary camera on the back, which is accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 32MP camera on the front with a Sony IMX615 sensor. Lastly, a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging support keeps the 5G smartphone alive.

Realme GT Master Exploration Edition specs and features

As for the Realme GT Master Exploration Edition, the phone has been equipped with a slightly bigger 6.55-inch full HD+ 120Hz display, which is curved on the sides. Performance-wise, the Exploration Edition has a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor under the hood. The phone comes in two RAM and storage variants including 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The software, security, and selfie camera features of the handset are similar to the regular Realme GT Master Edition.

For imaging, the Realme GT Master Exploration Edition is fitted with better features than the regular Master Edition. The smartphone has a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera on the back with both OIS and EIS. There’s also a 16MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor onboard the back. The connectivity features are standard including 5G LTE, dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS with GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. A 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging keeps the whole package running.

Realme GT Master Edition series pricing and availability

The Realme GT Master Edition has been priced starting at 2,399 Yuan (~Rs 27,600). The Realme GT Master Exploration Edition, on the other hand, will be available starting from 2,788 Yuan, which roughly translates to Rs 32,200 in the Indian currency. The new Realme phones will go on sale in China starting from July 30th, and their pre-orders have already started. As of now, there’s no word when the brand is planning to launch them in other markets like India.