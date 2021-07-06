Realme GT Master Edition specifications and features leaked in the Geekbench listing; here are the details

The Geekbench listing also confirmed that the handset has managed to score 4670 points in the single-core test and 12510 points in the multi-core test.

Realme is all set to launch a new smartphone in its GT lineup called the Realme GT Master Edition which is expected to arrive with some significant improvements. Several speculation and leaks are already circulating about the smartphone and as recently as yesterday we have witnessed a leaked render of the phone surfacing on the internet revealing some of the important features of the phone. Starting today the Realme GT Master Edition has appeared on the Geekbench listing disclosing hardware configuration and performance reports. Let’s have a closer look at the Geekbench listing of the upcoming Realme GT Master Edition.

Realme GT Master Edition Geekbench listing

According to the screenshot shared by tipster Mukul Sharma, the smartphone has listed on the Geekbench with model number Realme RMX3366. The same model number has been listed on numerous certifications and benchmarking websites. Furthermore, the listing suggests that the handset will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, clubbed with 12GB RAM. On the software front, the handset runs on Android 11 out of the box with Realme UI 2.0 skin.

The Geekbench listing also confirmed that the handset has managed to score 4670 points in the single-core test and 12510 points in the multi-core test. The number seems to be promising and considering that we can safely assume that the upcoming Realme phone will deliver a better performance.

Going with the previous leaks, the Realme GT Master Edition is tipped to be launched with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is also said to feature an under-display fingerprint scanner for security of course. Leaks also confirmed that the Realme GT Master Edition will feature a 64-megapixel primary camera triple-rear camera setup accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront, it's said to offer a 32-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

Realme GT Master Edition Expected Price

As per the rumours, the Realme GT Master Edition is tipped to arrive with a starting price tag of EUR 399 (approx Rs 35,200) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. While the 12GB RAM +256GB storage variant is expected to cost you EUR 449 (approx Rs 39,600). However, do note that the company is yet to reveal anything about the smartphone officially and we recommend you to take it with a pinch of salt.

