Realme GT series RAM, storage, and colour variants for India leaked; here are the details

Realme is all set to host its next mega event in India on August 18th. At the event, the Chinese tech giant will be introducing the Realme GT and Realme GT Master Edition flagship smartphones, apart from the Realme Book Slim notebook. As confirmed by Realme CEO of Europe and India, Madhav Sheth, the Realme GT series will be replacing the older Realme X series devices in the country. The Realme GT and Realme GT Master Edition were launched in China earlier, so we already know their specs. Now, the gadget tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed the RAM, storage, and colour variants of the Realme GT series for India.

Realme GT and GT Master Edition RAM, memory, and colour variants leaked

According to the tipster, the Realme GT Master Edition will be arriving in two RAM and storage configurations. The base variant will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the higher-end version will offer 8GB of RAM and 256GB of memory. The colour variants of the smartphone are tipped to include Cosmos Black, Voyager Gray, and Luna White. As for the pricing, the tipster suggests that the Realme GT Master Edition could be priced in India under Rs 30,000 – possibly Rs 25,999 and Rs 27,999 for the base and higher-end versions respectively.

Talking about the Realme GT variant, the source claims that the phone’s base variant will allegedly offer 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone’s higher-end version is said to offer 12GB of RAM and 256GB of native storage. This one’s colour variants are said to include Dashing Blue, Dashing Silver, and Racing Yellow. The tipster hasn’t provided the pricing details of the Realme GT at the moment.

Realme GT series specs and features

As for the specs, the Realme GT has a 6.43-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display bearing a resolution of 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. As for the camera specs, the Realme GT has a 64MP main sensor, which is aided by an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. There’s a 16MP camera on the front. Lastly, a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support keeps the whole package running.

Talking about the Realme GT Master Edition, it will be having the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. The handset will be arriving with a slightly smaller 4,300mAh battery, which also supports 65W fast charging like the Realme GT edition. The rest of the specs of the Master Edition are similar to the regular version.

