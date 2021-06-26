Realme is launching a 5G android smartphone under Rs 7,000 in India soon

Realme has recently added the Narzo 30 5G smartphone in India and it was the fifth phone from the brand. Now, it seems that the company is planning to launch an affordable 5G smartphone that falls in the budget segment. At the global 5G summit, the company has announced that it’s working on a 5G phone for under USD 100 (approx Rs 7,000). Now in the latest development Realme CEO Madhav Sheth told India Today that the USD 100 5G smartphone is soon coming to India.

Realme affordable 5G phone coming soon

“...we are on it and aiming to make this happen at [the] fastest,” Madhav Sheth told India Today. “Realme aims to be a 5G leader in India and also globally and we strongly believe that everyone deserves to have a 5G device. About 90 per cent of our R&D resources have been shifted to 5G to develop 5G technology and products, with which we may be able to further lower our cost on R&D of 5G,” said Sheth.

It seems that the company is putting all its efforts into developing the USD 100 5G phone and especially when the production line is already disrupted due to a pandemic. According to Sheth, the ultra-affordable 5G phone is going to be impacted by the supply chain disruption and to avoid such a situation Realme is making arrangements beforehand.

“We are working closely with supply chain partners, especially chipset makers, to make sure to equip Realme devices with the latest 5G processors, in compact build quality but at the most affordable price,” Sheth added.

Further, Sheth suggests that the company has decided to sell at least 60 lakh smartphone units during this Diwali and the company has already started preparing for the Diwali sale. It seems Realme have full confidence in achieving the target and meet the demand during Diwali.

