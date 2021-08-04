Realme launches world’s fastest magnetic wireless charging MagDart

Realme has launched its most speculated MagDart charging tech, the first magnetic wireless charging solution for Android. The solution includes the world’s fastest 50W magnetic wireless charger called the Realme Flash. It's the first Android smartphone that supports magnetic wireless charging and several other magnetic charging accessories. Realme aims to be a pioneer in the magnetic wireless charging ecosystem.

Realme’s first concept phone, the Realme Flash features a 4,500mAh battery capacity and can support up to 50W of MagDart wireless charging. The company claims that it can charge the battery from 0 to 100 percent in less than an hour, nearly the same as Realme 50W SuperDart wired charger.

World’s fastest magnetic wireless 50W MagDart Charger

The 50W MagDart charger features an active air cooling system that keeps the mainboard and coil temperatures at a reasonable level with a compact and powerful fan. The fan is capable of dissipating heat by drawing a large airflow into the charger so that it can maintain the charging power at a high level for a longer time.

15W MagDart Charger, the thinnest magnetic wireless charger

The 15W MagDart Charger is only 3.9mm, 26.4% thinner than the MagSafe Charger, but it is still faster than MagSafe due to its separated coil and board design. It sets the mainboard and the coil at the two ends of the charging plug and the charging pad respectively, thus making the charging pad thin with only one charging coil. And it separates these two sources of heat generation, thus reducing the heat generation situation and thus providing longer high power charging hours, which can charge the 4500mAh battery from 0 to 100% in 90 minutes, much faster than the rival product.

2-in-1 MagDart Power Bank

There is a MagDart Power Bank and a special charging base. The two can be paired together to become a vertical charging station. The phone can get charged from the power bank, and the base can charge the battery bank at the same time. If you need to charge on the go, the power bank can be pulled up and attached to the smartphone. For the design, the power bank uses white vegan leather and aluminium.

MagDart ecosystem accessories

MagDart Beauty Light is designed for portrait photography. It can be easily connected to the phone via MagDart and powered via smartphone reverse charging to provide an extra flashlight when taking selfies. The MagDart wallet can be turned into a kickstand to hold the phone up when watching movies or making video calls. It's able to hold three standard credit cards.

Realme GT MagDart charging case can enable Realme GT compatible with MagDart. This case connects through the Type-C connector and allows the phone to be charged wirelessly via the MagDart technology.

Realme has always been bringing leap-forward technology to global young users. In July 2020, Realme introduced the world’s leading 125W SuperDart. This MagDart will bring magnetic wireless charging to a new speed era.