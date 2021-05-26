Realme Narzo 30 5G goes official with 90Hz display and MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor

Realme Narzo 50 5G is an affordable 5G smartphone with a triple primary camera system on the back and a fast charging battery.

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has launched a new Narzo series smartphone called the Realme Narzo 30 5G in the European market. The phone has been released just a few days after the company introduced the 4G variant of the same device in Malaysia. Specifications of the Realme Narzo 30 5G are quite similar to the Realme 8 5G, which is already available in India. The latest Realme smartphone offering flaunts an attractive design, a punch-hole display to house the selfie camera, and a triple primary camera module on the back.

Coming to the core specifications, the Realme Narzo 30 5G features a 6.5-inch LCD display that sports full HD+ resolution. Notably, the smartphone also offers a high 90Hz screen refresh rate. Under the helm, there’s the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor in the phone to offer support for the 5G networks. The chipset is accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone also supports microSD cards up to 1TB in size. There’s a 5,000mAh battery onboard the device, which supports 15W fast charging.

As for the other features, the Realme Narzo 30 5G offers a 48MP primary camera on the back, which is placed in a square module. The main sensor is accompanied by a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth camera. The device is also equipped with support for 720p 30fps slow-motion video recording, 1080p 30fps regular recording, and AI scene recognition features. For selfies and video calling purposes, the handset is loaded with a 16MP snapper. Apart from 5G, you also get 4G, Wi-Fi, dual-SIM slots, and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity options. Lastly, Android 11 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor complete the list of the specifications of the new Realme smartphone.

Talking about the pricing, the Realme Narzo 30 5G has been priced at EUR 189, which roughly translates to Rs 16,800 in the Indian currency. The device is being offered in Space Black and Space Blue hues.

Credits :Realme

