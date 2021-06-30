Realme Narzo 30 5G goes on sale in India; here are the details of the budget 5G phone

The Realme Narzo 30 5G is a mid-range 5G smartphone that comes with a 6.5-inch 90Hz display, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Just a few days ago, Realme introduced its latest Narzo series smartphones called the Realme Narzo 30 and Realme Narzo 30 5G in the Indian market. The company started selling the Realme Narzo 30 4G variant from yesterday in the country. Today, the brand will start selling the Realme Narzo 30 5G smartphone in India. The handset has arrived as a mid-range offering with support for the next-gen 5G networks, which are currently in trial testing mode from major telecom operators like Reliance Jio and Airtel. Apart from a different processor, the rear camera module, and fast charging standards, the rest of the specs of the Realme Narzo 30 5G are quite similar to the 4G variant with the same name.

Realme Narzo 30 5G first sale details - price and availability

The Realme Narzo 30 5G smartphone will be available to buy in India starting from 12 PM today. The phone will be up for grabs on the brand’s website, Flipkart, and major retail stores across the country. The Realme Narzo 30 5G comes in a single variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is usually priced at Rs 15,999. However, as part of the first sale offer, you will get a discount of Rs 500 on the smartphone, which effectively brings down the price of the handset to Rs 15,499.

Realme Narzo 30 5G specifications and features

To recall, the Realme Narzo 30 5G offers a 6.5-inch LCD display with full HD+ resolution and 90Hz screen refresh rate. Under the hood, the handset has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which provides support for 5G networks. The chipset is aided by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB by inserting a microSD card. Software-wise, the device boots Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0.

In the camera department, the Realme Narzo 30 5G offers a 48MP primary camera on the back, which is aided by a 2MP depth sensor as well as a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 16MP snapper onboard the device on the front. For security, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Lastly, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging keeps the whole package alive.

Credits :Realme

