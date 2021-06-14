Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G launching in India later this month

The Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G will be coming with 6.5-inch FHD+ displays, Android 11, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and beefy 5,000mAh batteries with fast-charging functionality.

Realme is all set to launch its new Narzo series smartphones in India. The brand’s India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth has just tweeted that the company will launch the Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G phones in India later this month. While there’s no official date for the launch, it is being speculated that these handsets could be released in the country on June 24th. The Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G will be joining the Narzo 30 Pro and Narzo 30A, which were launched in India back in February.

Realme Narzo 30 specifications and features

The Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G have already been released outside India, so we know their specifications. They have almost the same set of specifications. Both the phones have a 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. They are equipped with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. At the rear, they have a 48MP primary camera, which is aided by a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, both are fitted with a 16MP sensor that supports 1080p video recording at 30fps.

Carrying forward the #PowerMeetsStyle legacy, #realmeNarzo30, and #realmeNarzo305G is all set to win the hearts of Young Players once again! Launching this month, RT if you are excited. pic.twitter.com/Pmtac8T53U — Madhav Max 5G (@MadhavSheth1) June 14, 2021

Software-wise, the Realme Narzo 30 series handsets boot Android 11 out of the box, which is layered with the Realme UI. For security, both are equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. As for the main difference between the two models, the standard Realme Narzo 30 has a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, while the Narzo 30 5G packs in the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset. Both the phones have a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. While the Narzo 30 offers 30W fast charging, the Narzo 30 5G’s charging speed is capped at 18W.

Realme Narzo 30 series price in India

As of now, there’s no official information regarding the price of the Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G for India. However, they are priced around Rs 14,000 – Rs 17,000 in the global markets. We should have an official confirmation in the matter of days.

Prior to the upcoming Realme Narzo 30 series, the brand recently launched an affordable phone called the Realme C25s in India. The budget offering’s highlights include a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a Helio G85 processor, 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, a triple 13MP camera setup on the back, and a 6,000mAh 18W fast charging battery. The phone is retailing in the country at the starting price of Rs 9,999, which goes up to Rs 10,999 for the higher-end version.

What is the main difference between Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G? While the Realme Narzo 30 has a MediaTek Helio G95 processor with 4G support, the Narzo 30 5G is packed with the Dimensity 700 chipset. When the Realme Narzo 30 series launching in India? Realme is expected to launch the Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G at an event in India on June 24th. What are the camera specs of the Realme Narzo 30 5G? The Realme Narzo 30 5G has a 48MP main camera on the back, which is aided by two 2MP sensors. For selfies, the phone offers a 16MP camera on the front.

