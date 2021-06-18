Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G will be available for sale via Flipkart, page goes live

In the latest development, Realme has listed the Narzo 30 5G and the Narzo 30 4G phones on the Flipkart microsite with an array of information and including launch details.

Realme is planning to expand its Narzo series in India with the launch of the Narzo 30 4G and the Narzo 30 5G. The company has confirmed that the smartphones are slated to launch on June 24th and alongside a 32-inch FHD Realme TV and Realme Buds Q2 will also make their way to the Indian market. We have already witnessed the handsets in the benchmarking and certification websites revealing some vital information about the phone. Now, in the latest development, Realme has listed on the Flipkart microsite with an array of information. The listing also includes some details about the specifications of the phones. Let’s get you the insides of the upcoming Realme Narzo 30 4G and the Narzo 30 5G.

Realme Narzo 30 4G and Narzo 30 5G Flipkart listing

The Flipkart microsite reveals that the Narzo 30 smartphones are going to launch on 24th June 2021, at 12:30 PM IST. The listing also confirmed that the 5G variant will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, with a clock speed of up to 2.2GHz and clubbed with ARM Mali G57 GPU. The combination of CPU and GPU is said to be 10 percent and 12 percent higher than the previous-generation Dimensity respectively.

Further, the listing revealed that the Narzo 30 5G will arrive with an FHD+ resolution display with an ultra-smooth display of a 90Hz refresh rate. The display is said to feature a touch sampling rate of 180Hz and 600nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the smartphone is confirmed to be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge support.

The company claims that the fast charging tech is capable of delivering zero to 100 percent charge in 65 minutes. Besides, the 5,000mAh battery is said to deliver a battery life of 655 hours standby, 42 hours calling, 144 hours of music, and 16 hours of video playback. It would be interesting to see at what price point the company is planning to launch the devices in the Indian market.

