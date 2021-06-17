Realme Narzo 30 series and 32-inch FHD Smart TV launching in India on June 24th

The Realme Narzo 30 4G will have the MediaTek Helio G95 processor, while the Narzo 30 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset.

A couple of days ago, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth announced that the company will be launching its new Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G smartphones in India soon. Today, the brand executive has revealed that the Realme Narzo 30 series India launch date is set for June 24th. Sheth has also announced that apart from the new smartphones, the company will be launching a 32-inch Realme Smart TV Full HD variant on the same date. Ahead of India, the brand has already launched the Realme Narzo 30 series phones in some markets.

Realme Narzo 30 series features and specifications

The Realme Narzo 30 offers a 6.5-inch LCD display bearing full HD+ resolution and a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. The 4G smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor, which is accompanied by the Mali G76 graphics processor and up to 6GB of RAM. The handset comes with 128GB of storage, but we can expect more memory variants of the device when it launches in India. Software-wise, the phone boots Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. For security purposes, there’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Calling out all the Young Players to #UnleashPeakPerformance! Be ready as we launch #realmeNarzo30 and #realmeNarzo305G on 24th June! pic.twitter.com/eQtGrppn5X — Madhav Max 5G (@MadhavSheth1) June 17, 2021

As for the other features, the Realme Narzo 30 is fitted with a 16-megapixel selfie camera, which sits in the hole on the top-left corner of the screen. At the rear, the handset has a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP monochrome lens, and a 2MP macro camera. Apart from 5G, the other connectivity features include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. A 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging keeps it running.

Talking about the Realme Narzo 5G, the smartphone is confirmed to arrive with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset in India. Apart from 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh 18W fast-charging battery, the rest of the specs of the Narzo 5G are similar to the Narzo 4G.

‌Get ready as we elevate your TV experience and bring #RichPictureRichSound with the 80cm #realmeSmartTVFHD. Launching at 12:30PM IST, 24th June. pic.twitter.com/Z6fbUCGimr — Madhav Max 5G (@MadhavSheth1) June 17, 2021

Realme Smart TV 32-inch Full HD features and specifications

Realme had already revealed that the 32-inch Realme Smart TV will be offering an 85 percent NTSC colour gamut and 400 nits brightness. The smart TV will be offering the chroma boost colour engine. In addition, the device will have Android 9, 24W quad stereo speakers, and a built-in Chromecast.

In addition to the Realme Narzo 30 series smartphones and the 32-inch TV model, Realme is also expected to launch the Realme Buds Q2 at the event on June 24th. Prior to the release, a micro-website for the audio accessory is already live in the country.

When the Realme Narzo 30 series launching in India? The Realme Narzo 30 series will be launched in India on June 24th in 4G and 5G variants. What are the camera specs of the Realme Narzo 30 5G? The Realme Narzo 30 5G comes with a 48MP primary camera on the back, which is aided by a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP monochrome shooter. What is the price of the Realme Narzo 30 5G? The Realme Narzo 30 5G is expected to cost around Rs 15,000-Rs 18,000 in India.

Share your comment ×