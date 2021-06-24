Realme Narzo 30 series smartphones launched in India; Here's what’s new

The Realme Narzo 30 series smartphones have arrived in 4G and 5G variants. While the Narzo 30 4G has the Helio G95 processor, the Narzo 30 5G utilises the Dimensity 700 5G chipset.

After teasing the Realme Narzo 30 series smartphones for a while, Realme has finally launched the new phones in India. Introduced via an online-streamed event, the new handsets in the series include the Realme Narzo 30 4G and Narzo 30 5G. The 4G model is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G95 processor, while the Narzo 30 5G packs in the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset that supports 5G connectivity. Apart from a different processor, rear camera module design, and levels of fast charging capability, the rest of the specs of the Realme Narzo 30 4G and Narzo 30 5G models are quite similar.

Realme Narzo 30 series features and specifications

Coming to the specs, the Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G, both smartphones are equipped with a 6.5-inch LCD display. Notably, the handsets have full HD+ screen resolution, display refresh rates of 90Hz, and touch sampling rates of 180Hz for quicker touch response. They come with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of native storage, and also accept microSD cards for further memory expansion. Software-side of the things on the new Narzo 30 series handsets are handled by Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. The devices come with an attractive punch-hole design, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and face unlock functionality.

Talking about the camera specs, the Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G are equipped with a 48-megapixel primary camera on the back, which offers an aperture of f/1.8 and phase detection autofocus (PDAF). There’s also a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth camera onboard these phones at the rear. The smartphones are capable of recording 1,080p videos at 30fps. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 16MP shooter on the front with full HD video recording support.

Talking about the differences in the specs, the Realme Narzo 30 has a 2.05GHz octa-core Helio G95 12nm processor with the Mali-G76 GPU. The Narzo 30 5G on the other hand utilises the Dimensity 700 5G 7nm chipset. Both the new Narzo series handsets are equipped with the same 5,000mAh battery. However, while the Realme Narzo 30 4G model supports 30W fast charging, the Narzo 30 5G’s is only capable of charging the battery at 18W.

Realme Narzo 30 series pricing and availability in India

As for the pricing, the Realme Narzo 30 4G model’s 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant has been priced at Rs 12,499, while its 6GB + 128GB version is being offered for Rs 14,499. Talking about the Realme Narzo 30 5G, the phone comes in a single variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which will set you back by Rs 15,999.

The first sale of the 4G model will take place on June 29th with an introductory discount of Rs 500, while the Narzo 30 5G variant will go on sale from June 30th. They will be available to buy from Realme.com, Flipkart, and retail stores across the country.

What are the camera specs of the Realme Narzo 30 5G smartphone? The Realme Narzo 30 5G smartphone comes with a 48MP primary camera on the back, which is aided by a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth shooter. What is the price of the Realme Narzo 30 series in India? The Realme Narzo 30 4G model is available at the starting price of Rs 12,499, while the Narzo 30 5G costs Rs 15,999. What are the display features of the Realme Narzo 30 series? The Realme Narzo 30 4G and 5G models both ship with a 6.5-inch display. The screen offers full HD+ resolution, punch-hole design, and 90Hz screen refresh rate.

Credits :Realme

Share your comment ×