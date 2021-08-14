Realme Narzo 30A Android 11 update released in India; read full details inside

In the past few weeks, Realme went on the Android update spree and upgraded a number of its smartphones to the latest Android 11 version. Most recently, the Chinese phone maker released the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0’s stable version update for the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G in India. Now, the company has started rolling out the Android 11 update for the Realme Narzo 30A in the country. The update is currently being released to a handful of the Realme Narzo 30A users in India.

Realme Narzo 30A Android 11 update rolled out over the air

Notably, Realme had already started recruiting beta testers for the Realme Narzo 30A’s Android 11 update. The latest upgrade brings the stable version of the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 for the smartphone. The latest update brings the new firmware number RMX3171_11.C.03 for the Realme Narzo 30A. As per a post on the Realme community’s website, your handset should be running the firmware version RMX3171_11.A.19 or RMX3171_A.17 to receive the latest update. Since this is a staged rollout, the new firmware could take some time to reach your smartphone.

Realme Narzo 30A Android 11 Realme UI 2.0 update’s changelog

According to the changelog, the Android 11 update for the Realme Narzo 30A brings three dark mode styles – enhanced, medium, and gentle. There’s a new “optimised night charging” feature, which utilises an AI algorithm to extend battery life by controlling the charging speed at night. The phone’s Launcher app now lets you remove a folder or merge it with another one. As for security, the update now lets you turn on App Lock on or off in the Quick Settings menu.

Talking about the other new features, you can now share your Realme Narzo 30A’s hotspot with your friends via a QR code. The camera app is getting the inertial zoom feature to provide smoother zooming when shooting videos. There’s a new level and grid feature, which helps you compose videos. Lastly, there’s a new Sleep Capsule feature that restricts your phone use so you can sleep better and rest properly. Unfortunately, the update hasn’t mentioned the Android security version it brings.

It’s worth mentioning that if you don’t like the Android 11 experience after the update, then you can simply roll back to the previous Android 11 version. You will have to do this by manually installing the rollback package for the device. It’s worth mentioning that if you roll back to the previous version, your device’s internal storage data will be deleted.