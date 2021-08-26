Realme Narzo 50A launching soon; leaked press render reveals design

Multiple reports in the past few weeks have suggested that Realme is planning to launch a new Narzo series smartphone called the Narzo 50A. The phone will be arriving as the successor to the Realme Narzo 30A, which was launched earlier this year in March. The upcoming Realme Narzo 50A was spotted in the database of Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) as well as the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Now, an alleged press render of the Realme Narzo 50A has been leaked on the interwebs.

Realme Narzo 50A design leaked via press render

The press render of the Realme Narzo 50A was leaked on Twitter by the well-known gadget tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer aka @OnLeaks. The photo has revealed the design of the device from all angles. The smartphone will be offering a large primary camera module on the back. The Realme Narzo 50A will be featuring the same dual-tone design as the Narzo 30A. However, it will be vertical on the Narzo 50A instead of the horizontal one found on the Narzo 30A.

Furthermore, the press render suggests that the Realme Narzo 50A will be having rounded corners and a curved back towards the sides. Towards the top of the screen, the phone will house a waterdrop notch, which will home to the single selfie shooter. While the handset will have a slim top and side bezels, the bottom bezel will be a bit thicker. The large camera module on the back will also house the fingerprint sensor.

The leaked press render also suggests that the Realme Narzo 50A’s power button and volume rocker will be placed on the right side. While the top of the device won’t have anything, the bottom of the phone will have a 3.5mm headphone socket, a microphone, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille.

Realme Narzo 50A leaked specs and features

The Realme Narzo 50A is expected to offer a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The budget offering could be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor, which could be paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. At the rear, the phone will have a 13MP primary camera, while there will be an 8MP selfie snapper.

Lastly, the device is expected to come with a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. There’s no word regarding its pricing and availability at the moment.

Source