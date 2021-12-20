Realme Narzo 9i Alleged RAM and Colour Variant Details Leaked Ahead of Launch; Read More

The Realme Narzo 9i is believed to be the forthcoming smartphone that Realme is planning to unveil in the Narzo line. Some previous leaks about the smartphone have surfaced on the internet, and most recently, the smartphone's configurations and colour options have leaked online. Realme 9i, Realme 9, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+ are rumoured to be among the four variants of the future Realme 9 series. The whole specification of the Realme 9i has been leaked in recent publications. The Realme 9i could be rebranded as the Realme Narzo 9i, according to tipster and 91mobiles. The Realme 9i is expected to make its debut in Q1 2022. The RAM, storage and colour options of the Narzo 9i were also exposed in the current leak.

Realme Narzo 9i Colour Options

The Narzo 9i will be available in two storage variants with 4/6 GB of RAM and 64 GB /128 GB of storage, according to tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflisting) and 91mobiles. The device will be available in two colours: Prism Black and Prism Blue. According to the source, the Narzo 9i and Realme 9i could be two different gadgets. It's reasonable to assume that Realme will rebrand the upcoming Realme 9i to the Realme Narzo 9i in India, based on the description.

Realme Narzo 9i Alleged Specifications

If the Realme Narzo 9i is really a rebadged Realme 9i, we can expect a 6.6-inch 90Hz refresh rate display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, a 5,000mAh battery, and 33W fast charging capability. In terms of optics, a triple camera arrangement with a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP camera might be available on the back. A 16-megapixel selfie camera can be expected at the front to take care of your selfies and video calls. The Snapdragon 680 chipset could make its debut in India with the 9i device. It may include a side-facing fingerprint scanner for further security. At this time, there is no information on the Realme 9i's price (or Narzo 9i).

