Realme offering jaw-dropping deals on AIOT devices at Flipkart and Amazon freedom sale

Realme, the smartphone manufacturing brand is known for offering its latest AIOT offerings on sale through the brand’s official website - Realme.com, and its e-commerce partners, Flipkart and Amazon. The company is offering attractive offers on its wide range of products during this five-day sale, which ends on August 9th. Let’s have a closer look at the discounts and deals on Realme AIOT devices. 

Realme massive discounts on AOIT devices 

During the sale, the company is offering discounts on products like smartwatches, TWS, wearables, headphones, and more. The Realme Watch S pro is up for grabs at a discount price of Rs 2,000 bringing the price down to Rs 7,999. While The Realme Watch S will be available for sale at a discounted price of Rs 3,999. 

The brand is also offering hefty discounts on its TWS products such as Realme Buds wireless Pro and Realme Buds Air 2 which will all be available at a great discounted rate of Rs 2,999. Additionally, the Realme Buds Air Pro will be up for sale at Rs 3,999 with a discount of Rs 1,000 and Realme Buds Q2 will offer a discount price of Rs 200 and will be available at Rs 2,299. Here’s the list of offers on Realme products that will help you in making your purchase. 

Product

Market Price

Offer Price

Discount 

Realme Buds Wireless

Rs 1,799

Rs 1,599

Rs 200

Realme Buds Wireless Pro

Rs 3,999

Rs 2,999

Rs 100

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo

Rs 1,499

Rs 1,399

Rs 100

Realme Buds Q

Rs 1,999

Rs 1,599

Rs 400

Realme Buds Q2

Rs 2,499

Rs 2,299

Rs 200

Realme Buds Air 2

Rs 3,299

Rs 2,999

Rs 300

Realme Buds Air Pro

Rs 4,999

Rs 3,999

Rs 1,000

Realme Buds 2 Neo

Rs 499

Rs 399

Rs 100

Realme 18W 10000mAh Power Bank

Rs 1,199

Rs 1,099

Rs 100

Realme Watch S

Rs 4,999

Rs 3,999

Rs 1,000

Realme Watch S Pro

Rs 9,999

Rs 7,999

Rs 2,000

Realme Smart Cam 360

Rs 2,999

Rs 2,599

Rs 400

Realme M1 Sonic Electronic Toothbrush

Rs 1,999

Rs 1,599

Rs 400

Realme N1 Sonic Electronic Toothbrush

Rs 799

Rs 699

Rs 400

Realme M1 Electric Toothbrush head

Rs 499

Rs 399

Rs 100

Realme N1 Electric Toothbrush head

Rs 249

Rs 199

Rs 50

Realme Soundbar

Rs 6,999

Rs 5,999

Rs 1,000

Realme Watch Strap  

Rs 499

Rs 199

Rs 300

What is the price of Realme Watch S pro?
The Realme Watch S pro is up for grabs at a discount price of Rs 2,000 bringing the price down to Rs 7,999.
What is the price of Realme Buds Air 2?
The brand is also offering hefty discounts on its TWS products such as Realme Buds wireless Pro and Realme Buds Air 2 which will all be available at a great discounted rate of Rs 2,999.
What is the price of Realme Watch S?
The Realme Watch S will be available for sale at a discounted price of Rs 3,999. 
