Realme offering jaw-dropping deals on AIOT devices at Flipkart and Amazon freedom sale

Realme, the smartphone manufacturing brand is known for offering its latest AIOT offerings on sale through the brand’s official website - Realme.com, and its e-commerce partners, Flipkart and Amazon. The company is offering attractive offers on its wide range of products during this five-day sale, which ends on August 9th. Let’s have a closer look at the discounts and deals on Realme AIOT devices.

Realme massive discounts on AOIT devices

During the sale, the company is offering discounts on products like smartwatches, TWS, wearables, headphones, and more. The Realme Watch S pro is up for grabs at a discount price of Rs 2,000 bringing the price down to Rs 7,999. While The Realme Watch S will be available for sale at a discounted price of Rs 3,999.

The brand is also offering hefty discounts on its TWS products such as Realme Buds wireless Pro and Realme Buds Air 2 which will all be available at a great discounted rate of Rs 2,999. Additionally, the Realme Buds Air Pro will be up for sale at Rs 3,999 with a discount of Rs 1,000 and Realme Buds Q2 will offer a discount price of Rs 200 and will be available at Rs 2,299. Here’s the list of offers on Realme products that will help you in making your purchase.