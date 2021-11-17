Realme offering up to Rs 4000 off on smartphones under Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sales
Realme has announced exciting offers and super-saving deals on products starting November 17th to November 21st across Flipkart on Mobile Bonanza Sales and on Realme.com. According to the company, customers can now avail of many offers that include Rs 4,000 prepaid discount on Realme GT Neo 2, Rs 4000 prepaid discount on Realme GT Master Edition, Rs 1,500 prepaid discount on Realme 8s 5G, Rs 1,500 prepaid discount on Realme 8i and along with other smartphones. Let’s have a closer look at the deals offered by the brand.
Through Mobile Bonanza Sales Realme is set to offer lucrative deals across various smartphones including the lowest price offer for Realme smartphones like Realme Narzo 50i to the highest price offer like Realme GT Neo 2 on Flipkart and Realme.com. Here is the list of smartphones with discounted prices.
Model
MOP
Offers
realme C20 (2+32)
Rs 7499
Rs 500 Prepaid/ BUP
realme C21 (4+64)
Rs 9999
Rs 1500 Prepaid/ BUP
realme C25Y (4+64)
Rs 10999
Rs 1000 Prepaid/ BUP
realme C25Y (4+128)
Rs 11999
Rs 1000 Prepaid/ BUP
realme 8 5G (8+128)
Rs 18499
Rs 1500 Prepaid/ BUP
realme 8s 5G (8+128)
Rs 19999
Rs 1500 Prepaid/ BUP
realme 8i (4+64)
Rs 13999
Rs 1500 Prepaid/ BUP
realme 8i (6+128)
Rs 15999
Rs 1500 Prepaid/ BUP
Narzo 50i (2+32)
Rs 7499
Rs 200 Pricing Offer
Narzo 50i (4+64)
Rs 8999
Rs 200 Pricing Offer
narzo 50A (4+64)
Rs 11499
Rs 1000 Prepaid/ BUP
narzo 50A (4+128)
Rs 12499
Rs 1500 Prepaid/ BUP
narzo 30 5G (4+64)
Rs 13499
Rs 1500 Prepaid/ BUP
narzo 30 5G (6+64)
Rs 14499
Rs 1500 Prepaid/ BUP
narzo 30 5G (6+128)
Rs 15499
Rs 1500 Prepaid/ BUP
realme GT NEO 2 (8+128)
Rs 31999
Rs 4000 Prepaid / BUP
realme GT NEO 2 (12+256)
Rs 35999
Rs 4000 Prepaid / BUP
realme GT ME (6+128)
Rs 25999
Rs 4000 Prepaid / BUP
realme GT ME (8+256)
Rs 29999
Rs 4000 Prepaid / BUP