Realme offering up to Rs 4000 off on smartphones under Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sales

by Karan Sharma   |  Published on Nov 17, 2021 06:01 PM IST  |  492
   
Realme, Fliupkart, News
Realme has announced exciting offers and super-saving deals on products starting November 17th to November 21st across Flipkart on Mobile Bonanza Sales and on Realme.com. According to the company, customers can now avail of many offers that include Rs 4,000 prepaid discount on Realme GT Neo 2, Rs 4000 prepaid discount on Realme GT Master Edition, Rs 1,500 prepaid discount on Realme 8s 5G, Rs 1,500 prepaid discount on Realme 8i and along with other smartphones.  Let’s have a closer look at the deals offered by the brand.

Through Mobile Bonanza Sales Realme is set to offer lucrative deals across various smartphones including the lowest price offer for Realme smartphones like Realme Narzo 50i to the highest price offer like Realme GT Neo 2 on Flipkart and Realme.com. Here is the list of smartphones with discounted prices.

Model

MOP

Offers

realme C20 (2+32)

Rs 7499

Rs 500 Prepaid/ BUP

realme C21 (4+64)

Rs 9999

Rs 1500 Prepaid/ BUP

realme C25Y (4+64)

Rs 10999

Rs 1000 Prepaid/ BUP

realme C25Y (4+128)

Rs 11999

Rs 1000 Prepaid/ BUP

realme 8 5G (8+128)

Rs 18499

Rs 1500 Prepaid/ BUP

realme 8s 5G (8+128)

Rs 19999

Rs 1500 Prepaid/ BUP

realme 8i (4+64)

Rs 13999

Rs 1500 Prepaid/ BUP

realme 8i (6+128)

Rs 15999

Rs 1500 Prepaid/ BUP

Narzo 50i (2+32)

Rs 7499

Rs 200 Pricing Offer

Narzo 50i (4+64)

Rs 8999

Rs 200 Pricing Offer

narzo 50A (4+64)

Rs 11499

Rs 1000 Prepaid/ BUP

narzo 50A (4+128)

Rs 12499

Rs 1500 Prepaid/ BUP

narzo 30 5G (4+64)

Rs 13499

Rs 1500 Prepaid/ BUP

narzo 30 5G (6+64)

Rs 14499

Rs 1500 Prepaid/ BUP

narzo 30 5G (6+128)

Rs 15499

Rs 1500 Prepaid/ BUP

realme GT NEO 2 (8+128)

Rs 31999

Rs 4000 Prepaid / BUP

realme GT NEO 2 (12+256)

Rs 35999

Rs 4000 Prepaid / BUP

realme GT ME (6+128)

Rs 25999

Rs 4000 Prepaid / BUP

realme GT ME (8+256)

Rs 29999

Rs 4000 Prepaid / BUP

