Realme offering up to Rs 4000 off on smartphones under Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sales

Realme has announced exciting offers and super-saving deals on products starting November 17th to November 21st across Flipkart on Mobile Bonanza Sales and on Realme.com. According to the company, customers can now avail of many offers that include Rs 4,000 prepaid discount on Realme GT Neo 2, Rs 4000 prepaid discount on Realme GT Master Edition, Rs 1,500 prepaid discount on Realme 8s 5G, Rs 1,500 prepaid discount on Realme 8i and along with other smartphones. Let’s have a closer look at the deals offered by the brand.

Through Mobile Bonanza Sales Realme is set to offer lucrative deals across various smartphones including the lowest price offer for Realme smartphones like Realme Narzo 50i to the highest price offer like Realme GT Neo 2 on Flipkart and Realme.com. Here is the list of smartphones with discounted prices.