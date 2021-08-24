Realme Pad launch date leaked, here’s what to expect from the first tablet from the brand

Earlier this month, Realme introduced the Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition 5G smartphones in the Indian market. At the same time, the company also revealed its first laptop called the Realme Book Slim in India and its home market of China. Now, the brand is planning to introduce its first tablet, which will be allegedly called the Realme Pad. Ahead of the official announcement, the well-known Indian YouTuber Sahil Karoul has leaked the launch date of the purported Realme Pad slate.

Realme Pad is launching in a matter of weeks

The source has suggested that the Realme Pad tablet will be introduced at an event on September 9th. The tipster hasn’t revealed if the first slate from the company will be first launched in India or in its home market of China. If the leak is true, the brand will start teasing the features of the Realme Pad tablet in markets like India or China in the coming days. Notably, some of the specs and features of the Realme Pad slate were already leaked on the interwebs in the past few weeks.

Realme Pad tablet leaked specs and features

According to the earlier leaks and reports, the Realme Pad tablet will be measuring just 6.8mm around the waist, which will make it one of the thinnest slates ever made. The device is tipped to have a 10.4-inch AMOLED display, which will be offering slightly thick bezels on all sides. We can expect the device to have at least full HD+ resolution and a high screen refresh rate of 90Hz or 120Hz. Software-wise, the slate will be running Android 11 out of the box with the latest version of Realme UI on top.

As for the other features, the Realme Pad tablet is expected to offer 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage for the base variant of the device. The slate is said to offer an 8MP camera at the rear with autofocus functionality and an 8MP shooter on the front for selfies and video calling purposes. In terms of connectivity, the Realme Pad slate is rumoured to come in Wi-Fi-only and 4G LTE-supported models, apart from the support for a stylus pen. Lastly, the rumour mill indicates that the first tablet from Realme will have a 7,100mAh battery and will be available in Gray / Gold hues.

Source