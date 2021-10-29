Realme Q3T Revealed in China Telecom Listing with Triple Camera Setup and 5,000mAh Battery; Read More

Realme is preparing to launch a new smartphone called the Realme Q3T, which has already been listed on China Telecom. The Realme Q3T could be launched in China soon since the smartphone has been identified on China Telecom with crucial characteristics. The Realme Q3T will be the company's next smartphone in the Q-series. The phone has begun to pass through certification gateways ahead of its official launch, as planned. The model number RMX3642 has been seen on the Realme Q3T. The phone is expected to be introduced as a follow-up to the recently unveiled Realme Q3s in China. Let’s take a closer look at the specifications of the Realme Q3T.

Realme Q3T Specifications

According to the description on the China Telecom listing, the new Realme phone will run ColorOS 11, which is based on Android 11. The display of the Realme Q3T is a 6.6-inch IPS LCD (1,080x2,412 pixels). A hole-punch pattern is also used in the display.

The Q3T has a triple rear camera setup in terms of optics. A 48MP main camera and two 2MP cameras are included. To take care of selfies and video calls the phone comes with a 16MP front-facing camera. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. Furthermore, the phone could come with 8GB of RAM and a massive 256GB of onboard storage. A direction sensor, light sensor, gravity sensor, and distance sensor are among the sensors onboard, according to the description. A 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB port are also listed as features of the phone. The Realme Q3T has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging capabilities. The Realme Q3T is 164.4 X 75.88.5mm in dimensions and weighs 199 grammes.

Price and Availability

The Realme Q3T, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is priced at CNY 1,999, which roughly translates to INR 23,394. On the telecom website, this is the only RAM configuration currently available. However, before to the introduction, the manufacturer may introduce new memory configurations. The handset is available in the colours Nebula and Night Sky Blue. Furthermore, information concerning the phone's availability is currently scant.

