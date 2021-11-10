Realme Q3t with Snapdragon 778G processor, 144Hz display and 48-MP camera goes official in China

The mid-range smartphone market is booming, and every smartphone manufacturer is producing mid-range handsets that are incredibly cost-effective. Moving on to that tradition Realme has released the Realme Q3s smartphone in China last month. Realme Q3t rumours have been circulating since the debut of the Q3s, and the gadget has also been spotted on China Telecom's website. Realme has secretly unveiled another Q-series phone in the domestic market, the Realme Q3t. The device has been launched In partnership with China Telecom. Let’s have a look at the specifications of the new Realme device

Realme Q3t Specifications

The Realme Q3t is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB UFS 2.2 storage and 5GB virtual RAM. The device boasts a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The display has a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels, a brightness of 600 nits, and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 per cent.

The device has a triple camera arrangement with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor in terms of optics. For selfies and video calls, the phone includes a 16-megapixel camera on the front. Realme UI 2.0, which is based on Android 11, runs on the phone. For further storage, it has a microSD card slot.

The phone is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W charging support. If we talk about connectivity, the new Realme device comes with Dual SIM compatibility, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack are among the additional features. The design specifications of the Q3t are almost similar to the previously launched Q3s, the only distinctive feature is that the Realme Q3t is a cloud phone, and it’ll give access to cloud apps, cloud games, cloud films, cloud VR, and other services that don't require local storage on the device. The device is 164.4 x 75.8 x 8.5mm in size and weighs 199 grammes.

Price

The Realme Q3t costs 2,099 Yuan (approximately Rs 24,300) in China. It is available in two colours: Nebula and Night Sky Blue.

