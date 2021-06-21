Realme's Dizo may introduce its first product in India on July 1st

Dizo has started sending the media invites for the first media announcement on July 1st. All you need to know.

Dizo the sub-brand of Realme is all set to launch its first-ever product in the Indian market and it seems that the wait is going to end soon. The company has started sending the media invites and we have also received the invite to date. Yes! You read it correctly, the company has hinted towards an imminent launch. So finally Dizo is all geared up for the launch but the company is yet to utter anything about the upcoming device. Let’s have a detailed look at the media invite we have received from Dizo.

Dizo started sending media invites

Earlier today we have received a media invite from Dizo the first brand under the Realme TechLife ecosystem. The invite stated, “we are thrilled to share Block Your Date for our very first press announcement on July 1, 2021.” However, the company didn’t mention anything about the launch of the upcoming device from the brand. So we need to stay patient and wait for the official announcement until then we can expect more information about the upcoming Dizo products. We believe that the company will soon start teasing about the device which might bring more clarity.

The announcement you've all been waiting for! Mark your calendars for the first DIZO product launch on July 1st. Tag to let your friends know and watch this space for more updates!#DIZO #realmeTechLife #BeDifferent pic.twitter.com/A1404yyaZI — DIZO (@DIZOTech) June 21, 2021

In the recent announcements, the company has revealed its partnership with Flipkart and made it clear that the device is going to be available for sale in India via Flipkart. Considering this we can expect to see a microsite listing of the upcoming Dizo devices before the official launch.

Going with the previous leaks and rumours the company is said to launch three new Bluetooth headsets including the Dizo Watch, Dizo GoPods, and Dizo GoPods D. However, there is confirmation about the upcoming devices from the company and we recommend you take this information with a pinch of salt.

