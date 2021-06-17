Realme’s first TechLife brand DIZO partners with Flipkart, products coming soon

Dizo, the first brand under realme TechLife ecosystem, today announced its partnership with Flipkart. All you need to know about the upcoming Dizo products.

Dizo, the first brand under the Realme TechLife ecosystem, has announced its partnership with Flipkart starting today. According to the announcement, Dizo will utilise Flipkart's pan-India supply chain and understand the Indian market to bring its latest smart products to consumers. Furthermore, Dizo also confirmed that it will make all four categories of products - namely Smart Entertainment, Smart Home, Smart Care and Accessories - available via Flipkart. Let’s have a closer look at the latest announcement and rumours related to the upcoming Dizo smart products.

Dizo upcoming products

Dizo is yet to reveal anything about the upcoming products which are going to launch soon in India. The brand has recently launched its social media handles and official website for teasing about the upcoming products. Dizo is consistently teasing about how the devices are going to be different but there is no official confirmation about it. The brand is planning to launch its upcoming devices in Smart Entertainment, Smart Home, Smart Care and Accessories category which means we can expect anything. Under these categories, we can expect products like smartwatch, smart speakers, smart sockets, smart vacuum cleaners, smart bulb, and a lot more.

“Due to this alliance, DIZO products will be available to millions of Flipkart customers across India and additionally, get support in terms of better logistics, faster deliveries, and greater economic opportunities,” reads the official statement.

Going with the previous leaks, the company is tipped to launch the Dizo Watch, Dizo GoPods, and Dizo GoPods D. However, some reports suggest that the upcoming Dizo devices are the rebranded variant of the Realme products. Meanwhile, Dizo confirmed that it has established a presence of over 320 service centres in more than 310 cities across India. As mentioned above the brand is yet to reveal anything about the products and we recommend your to take this information with the pinch of salt.

