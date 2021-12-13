Realme Scheduled a Special Event for Realme GT 2 Series, May Launch its Much Anticipated GT 2 Pro; Read More

The Realme GT 2 Pro has been a part of the rumour mill for a while now, and the Chinese manufacturer has indicated that the device will be released this month. The brand has now announced that a special event will take place on December 20 at 9 a.m. GMT. According to a recently revealed brand's poster, the event will be a Realme GT 2 series event. The company has stated earlier this month that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will power the Realme GT 2 Pro. As a result, it appears that the GT 2 Pro will be released on December 20.

Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications (Rumoured)

According to previously leaked details, the forthcoming Realme GT 2 Pro will boast a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1 TB of UFS 3.1 storage.

A 32-megapixel front-facing camera may be included in the GT 2 Pro for selfies. A triple camera unit on the back panel features a 50-megapixel 1/1.5-inch sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a telephoto camera.

The Realme GT 2 Pro will, according to a prior report, contain an under-display selfie camera. The Realme GT 2 Pro features exceptionally thin bezels on all three sides, as seen in the purported live photos, and there is no punch-hole cutout on the side or in the centre, according to the leaked images. The Realme GT 2 Pro will be the first smartphone in the company's lineup to include an under-display camera.

The battery capacity of the Realme GT 2 Pro has yet to be determined. When it comes to charging, the smartphone is anticipated to enable 65W quick charging. The Chinese manufacturer may offer two versions of the Realme GT 2 Pro, according to the rumours. The first will be a conventional model, while the second will include a built-in camera. The phone is estimated to cost $799 (about Rs 60,000), making it a high-end device.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.