Realme teases more features of the Realme Book Slim notebook; here are the details

Realme is all set to make its debut in the laptops market on August 18th. The brand’s first notebook will be launched as the Realme Book Slim. Ahead of the launch, Realme as well as the brand’s CEO Madhav Sheth has been teasing the features of the Realme Book Slim every day. The company is quietly building hype around its first notebook. So here are the latest details Realme and Madhav Sheth have revealed regarding the Realme Book Slim laptop.

Realme Book Slim will be lighter and slimmer than the Apple MacBook Pro

Realme’s CEO Madhav Sheth has teased that the Realme Book Slim will be one of the slimmest and lightest notebooks in the country. The laptop will be lighter and slimmer than the Apple MacBook Pro. The Realme notebook will measure 14.9mm around the waist and will tip the scale at 1.38kg. In comparison, the Apple MacBook Pro is 15.49mm thick and weighs 1.40kg for the 13-inch version. Sheth tweeted that the “lightweight design” of 1.38kg makes it “comfortable for the users to carry it anywhere.”

Realme Book Slim’s other recently teased specs and features

Realme has announced that the Realme Book Slim will be powered by the 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processors. The laptop will be featuring a metal aluminium alloy body and a backlit keyboard. The device will have 2K (2,160 x 1,440 pixels) resolution, an aspect ratio of 3:2, and 100 percent sRGB. The notebook will be arriving with a USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt 4 support and two USB Type-A ports.

Furthermore, Realme had already revealed that the Realme Book Slim will be booting Windows 10 out of the box. Also, the notebook will be eligible for the Windows 11 update whenever Microsoft rolls out the stable version of the OS. The slim laptop will be supporting the 65W fast charging technology via its USB Type-C port. The device is also teased to have a feature called PC Connect, which will allow you to mirror your Realme phone’s screen to the notebook. The laptop is also expected to come in multiple RAM and SSD options.

The Realme Book Slim laptop will be launched in India alongside the Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition on August 18th. The event will be live streamed at 12.30 pm on the brand’s website, so stay tuned.