Realme to announce GT Pro 2 on 9th December; Read more

The Chinese smartphone maker is going to announce the Realme GT 2 Pro on 9th December. The handset will come with the current flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that was launched earlier. This flagship chipset from Qualcomm is claimed to be the first ever ultra-premium flagship that is designed for the high-end variants from companies including Xiaomi. However, the announcement from Realme did not reveal much details about the GT Pro 2 but it did give a glimpse of the features. The teaser post on Weibo did not suggest anything on the launch plans; however, the Vice President of the company said that the device will be announced in December.

Realme GT Pro 2

Realme is going to announce its new GT Pro 2 smartphone; however, it may take some time to launch it in the market. The company will reveal some details during the announcement which is scheduled on 9th December. The announcement of a device with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset is planned by the company so that it can compete with Motorola's Moto Edge X30 that will be launching in China on the same day.

Additionally, Xiaomi is also in the race of being one of the first manufacturers of smartphones with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It already announced the Xiaomi 12 series; however, the launch date is not confirmed yet. According to the reports, the realme GT 2 Pro will launch in the market next year. The device is said to come with 125W fast charging and feature a display with screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. According to some designs the Realme GT Pro 2 will come with a vertical rear camera bar similar to the Google Pixel 6.

The company has not revealed much details about the Realme GT 2 Pro except for its announcement on 9th December. We shall wait for some official confirmation of the hardware specifications, launch date and more. The launch is however tipped for early 2022 as a lot of companies will release their devices with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in the first quarter.

