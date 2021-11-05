Realme to launch a premium flagship smartphone next year; Read more

Realme launched the GT Neo 2T and Q3 smartphones in China a few days back and now it is looking forward to launching a new premium flagship smartphone next year. The Vice president of the company said that they will enter the high-end smartphone market very soon and they have started working on it. The new flagship model from Realme will be priced around CNY 5,000 which is roughly Rs 58,000 in Indian Currency.

Citing Qi announced that Realme will be launching several high-end products next year and they will begin by launching a premium smartphone. The company has not confirmed any specifications of the upcoming flagship smartphone yet but we can expect more details by the end of this year. Realme is looking forward to joining other Chinese tech giants such as Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo by expanding its presence in the premium smartphone segment.

Realme recently launched the Q3 and GT Neo 2T in China. The price range of the Realme GT Neo 2T is CNY 2,399 which is roughly Rs 28,000 for the top most variant that has 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage capacity whereas the Realme Q3 is priced at CNY 1,999 which is roughly Rs 23,000 in Indian Currency for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage capacity variant.

Realme GT Neo 2T: Specifications

Just to recall, the Realme GT Neo 2T runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and sports a 6.43 inch OLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and it features a triple camera unit at the back with 64 megapixel primary sensor. The device packs a 4,500 maH battery that supports 65 W fast charging.

Realme Q3: Specifications

Just to recall, the Realme Q3 smartphone sports a 6.6 inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. 600 nits of peak brightness and an adaptive screen refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset and has a triple rear camera unit with 48 megapixel primary sensor at the back. The device packs a 5,000 maH battery that supports 30 W fast charging.

