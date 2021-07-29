Realme to unveil world’s fastest magnetic wireless charging ‘MagDart’ on 3rd August

Recently Realme India website confirmed that the company is planning to launch a new smartphone called the Realme Flash which will be the world’s first Android phone to offer magnetic wireless charging tech. The MagDart sounds similar to Apple’s MagSafe, in a recent report, the MagDart appeared on the web showcasing a puck-shaped charger with a slim design and a box-type charger. In the previous teaser, the company didn’t confirm the official launch of the tech. However, in the latest development, the company confirmed when it’s going to unveil the tech. Let’s have a closer look at the upcoming wireless tech.

Realme MagDart launch



Realme, the smartphone brand, has confirmed that it will introduce Android’s first magnetic wireless charging MagDart at the Realme Magnetic Innovation Event on Tuesday, August 3rd at 5:30 PM IST.



According to the brand, MagDart will be the world’s fastest magnetic wireless charging technology, bringing magnet wireless charging to a fast-changing era. The first Android magnetic wireless charging smartphone, Realme Flash, will also be introduced at the event. Besides Realme Flash and the MagDart chargers, Realme is aiming to build a promising MagDart ecosystem.



The launch will be held online and can be viewed on Realme official social media platforms- YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. Realme has always been committed to bringing leap-forward technology to global young users. In July 2020, Realme introduced the world’s leading 125W SuperDart. Now MagDart will bring magnetic wireless charging to a new speed era.



Going with the leaked renders, the Realme Flash is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset, clubbed with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The leaked render of the handset also confirmed that the smartphone will run on the Android 11 operating system based on Realme UI 2.0.



Besides, the handset is confirmed to sport a punch-hole cutout design to accommodate the selfie camera setup. At the back, the smartphone is said to feature a triple rear camera setup. It would be interesting to see what else Realme is planning to launch on August 3rd.