Realme Watch 2 Pro India launch confirmed for July 23rd

At the start of this year, Realme launched its Watch 2 Pro smartwatch in the global market but at the time of launch, the fitness tracker didn’t make its way to the Indian shores. It seems that the wait is over as the company has officially announced the launch of the Watch 2 Pro on July 23rd, 2021, at 12:30 PM IST. The highlighted feature of the device is its big 1.7-inch display, dual satellite GPS, sleek design, and a lot more. Alongside, the company is also planning to launch new wireless earbuds called the Realme Buds Wireless 2. Let’s have a closer look at the new confirmation.



Realme Watch 2 Pro India launch



The company has created a microsite on Amazon India revealing some important information about the upcoming Realme Watch 2 Pro. According to the listing, the device will go live in India on July 23rd at 12:30 PM IST. Realme has also added a Notify Me button which will send the launch alerts to the ones who have registered for it.





The design and specifications of the Realme Watch 2 Pro is not a mystery for anyone so the company has also teased the entire design of the device. But the Amazon listing didn’t reveal any information about the price of the device and for that, we need to wait for a few more days.



Realme Watch 2 Pro price



As mentioned above the smartwatch was recently launched in the global market and the Watch 2 Pro was up for grabs at EUR 74.99 (approx USD 89 or Rs 6,635). With that said, we can safely assume that the fitness tracker will be launched around the same price point in India as well.





Realme Watch 2 Pro specifications



At first glance, you can easily confuse the Realme Watch 2 Pro with Apple Watch. It comes with a similar design with a big 1.75-inch display with a resolution of 320x385 pixels. The fitness tracker also features sensors like a dual-satellite GPS, Spo2 sensor, pedometer, heartbeat sensor, and a sleep cycle tracker.



It also offers a wide range of watch faces that can be changed with the help of an app. Moreover, it comes with an IP68 certification which makes it water-resistant. The upcoming Realme Watch 2 Pro packs a 390mAh battery which is capable of offering a battery life of 14 days. It would be interesting to see at what price the brand is going to launch the smartwatch in India.

