Realme Watch 2 Pro, Watch 2, Buds Wireless 2 Neo to go on sale starting July 26th

Realme, one of the popular smartphone manufacturing brands, has announced the sale dates for its recently launched AIOT device. The company has added AIOT devices to expand the portfolio in India by offering Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Watch 2, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo and Realme Buds Q2 Neo. The AIOT products were launched under Realme’s ‘1+5+T ‘strategy, which aims to strengthen Realme’s commitment to offering the latest technological trends to its users.

Realme AIOT price and availability in India 

Realme Watch 2 Pro in India is priced at Rs 4,999 and Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo is priced at Rs 1,499. The devices will be up for sale starting 26th July, 12.00 AM onwards on Amazon India and Realme.com. Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo buyers can avail additional Rs 100 off during the introductory offer first sale on Amazon. 

Realme Watch 2 is launched with a price tag of Rs 3,499 and it will be up for sale starting 26th July, 12:00 AM onwards on Flipkart and Realme.com. The company is offering an additional discount of Rs 500 during the introductory offer first sale on Flipkart bringing the price down of Realme Watch 2 to Rs 2,999

Realme Buds Wireless 2 comes with a price point of Rs 2,299 and the device will be up for sale from 26th July, at 12:00 noon onwards on Flipkart and Realme.com. consumers can avail of an additional discount of Rs 300 during the introductory offer first sale on Flipkart. 

Realme Buds Q2 Neo is priced at Rs 1,599 and will be available starting 29th July, 12:00 noon onwards on Flipkart and Realme.com and the company claims that soon be available at mainline channels. Buyers can avail of a discount of Rs 300 under the introductory offer first sale on Flipkart, bringing the price down of Realme Buds Q2 Neo to INR 1,299. 

Product

Colour

Realme Watch 2 Pro

Space Grey and Metallic Silver

Realme Watch 2

Black

Realme Buds Wireless 2

Bass Yellow, Bass Grey

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo

Black and Blue

Realme Buds Q2 Neo

Black and Blue

What are the features of Realme Watch 2 Pro?
At first glance you can easily get confused with the Realme Watch 2 Pro with Apple Watch. It comes with a similar design with a big 1.75-inch display with a resolution of 320x385 pixels. The fitness tracker also features sensors like dual-satellite GPS.
What is the price of Realme Watch 2 Pro in India?
As mentioned above the smartwatch was recently launched in the global market and the Watch 2 Pro was up for grabs at EUR 74.99 (approx USD 89 or Rs 6,635). With that said, we can assume that the fitness tracker will be launched around the same price.
When is Realme Watch 2 Pro is going for sale in India?
Realme Watch 2 Pro in India is priced at Rs 4,999 will be up for sale starting 26th July, 12.00 AM onwards on Amazon India and Realme.com.
