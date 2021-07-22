Realme Watch 2 series smartwatches and Realme Buds Wireless 2 launching in India on July 23rd

Realme has officially announced the launch of its upcoming products and the company is gearing up for another step towards bringing its latest wearables and wearables products for its users in India. The latest technology from the band will include - the Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Watch 2, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo and the Realme Buds Q2 Neo. Yes! You read it correctly, Realme is going to launch all these products on July 23rd and we have received the launch invite. Let’s have a closer look at the launch details.

Realme AloT launch event

According to the media invite, the company will unveil the Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Watch 2, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo and the Realme Buds Q2 Neo at a live event. The digital launch is scheduled for July 23rd at 12:30 PM IST. The entire event will be broadcast on Realme’s social media platforms YouTube and Facebook.

Realme Watch 2 Pro and Realme Watch 2

The Realme Watch 2 Pro and Realme Watch 2 will arrive with a large colour display touchscreen. Alongside it will come with numerous features that will include 100 + stylish watch faces, 90 sports modes, blood oxygen, heart rate monitoring and smart AIOT control. Realme Watch 2 pro will come with a 1.75-inch colour display with a touchscreen. The company claims it is capable of offering 14-day battery life and a high-precision dual-satellite GPS. Whereas Realme Watch 2 will come with a 1.4-inch colour display with touchscreen and 12-day battery life.

Realme Buds Wireless 2

Realme Buds Wireless 2, is equipped with ANC and Sony LDAC Hi-Res Audio for supreme sound quality. It will also come with a 13.6mm bass boost driver, 22 hours long battery life and dart charge, and 88ms of super-low latency creating perfect sync between audio and video while gaming. Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo, features an 11.2mm dynamic bass boost driver, 88ms of super-low latency, IPX4 water resistance and supports the ENC to filter out the background noise.

Realme Buds Q2 Neo

Next on the list is Realme Buds Q2 Neo, which is said to be designed to provide 20 hours of total playback. It comes with a 10mm bass boost driver, 88ms of super-low latency, Environment Noise Cancellation, intelligent touch controls, a new generation of Bluetooth 5.0 for instant connection and supports bass boost +.